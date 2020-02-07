Lovely weekend forecast! Flash Flood threat for parts of Louisiana next week.

Heads up! Enjoy the sunshine the next few days! Forecast models latching onto heavy rainfall threat across north-central Louisiana next week.

Aside from a spotty shower Saturday, most of the weekend is looking dry & mild!

Persistent stationary front & series of disturbances likely to lead to flash flood threat. Right now, greatest risk appears north of the I-10 corridor…but it’s certainly something to watch next week.

Right now, highest rain chances for southeast Louisiana & NOLA Metro on Monday & Thursday.

The good news? Forecast models showing hope that after a front passes on this upcoming Thursday, maybe next weekend’s forecast will be better for parades! Stay tuned!