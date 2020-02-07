Lovely weekend forecast! Flash Flood threat for parts of Louisiana next week.

Heads up! Enjoy the sunshine the next few days! Forecast models latching onto heavy rainfall threat across north-central Louisiana next week.

Aside from a spotty shower Saturday, most of the weekend is looking dry & mild!

Persistent stationary front & series of disturbances likely to lead to flash flood threat. Right now, greatest risk appears north of the I-10 corridor…but it’s certainly something to watch next week.

Right now, highest rain chances for southeast Louisiana & NOLA Metro on Monday & Thursday.

The good news? Forecast models showing hope that after a front passes on this upcoming Thursday, maybe next weekend’s forecast will be better for parades! Stay tuned!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

61° / 51°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 61° 51°

Saturday

67° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 67° 55°

Sunday

74° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 74° 64°

Monday

76° / 65°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 76° 65°

Tuesday

76° / 60°
Showers
Showers 40% 76° 60°

Wednesday

71° / 65°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 71° 65°

Thursday

71° / 52°
Showers
Showers 50% 71° 52°

