Good Morning and a Happy Friday! A tremendous stretch of spring weather is moving in through the weekend. Winds will also be increasing as we head through the day today. This will make for a cool Friday morning with mid to upper 40s for most of the area and low 50s in marine spots.

This afternoon will be very nice with afternoon temperatures only topping out around 70. The one issue will be the wind picking back up into the 15-20 mile per hour range. That coupled with low humidity and dry conditions will make for dangerous outdoor burning conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Friday due to those conditions and outdoor burning is discouraged.

Low humidity sticks with us through the weekend. Look for a cool morning Saturday with lows around 40 north and mid to upper 40s south. This is unseasonably chilly for April, but we’ll see warmer conditions to start next week.

Mid 70s return Saturday and highs will top out near 80 on Sunday. Remember to use the sunscreen and sunglasses if you are out and about this weekend!

Just a perfect forecast for the 50th Anniversary of Strawberry Festival! Have a great weekend!