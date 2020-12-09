Lovely Wednesday-Friday! Rain chances return for the weekend.

Happy Wednesday! A chilly, beautiful morning on the way. Patchy frost to start north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. Lots of sunshine & high temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s this afternoon.

More nice weather & gradually warmer Thursday-Friday with clouds returning late Friday.

By the weekend, a cold front will approach the area. There’s still some uncertainty about the arrival time & speed of the weather system.

GFS(American Model) brings scattered showers Saturday with drier weather & colder by Sunday.

EURO Model brings scattered showers Saturday with rain chances lingering in to Sunday-early Monday. Right now, I tend to side more with the Euro’s thinking on rain chances lingering slightly longer. But, changes to the forecast are possible depending on the speed of this system.

Much colder by Monday!