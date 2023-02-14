Good Morning, New Orleans as a beautiful Tuesday and Valentine’s Day begins coming off of Monday’s gorgeous forecast!

Sunshine is expected again with even warmer temperatures in the forecast for your afternoon.

Highs will reach the 70s Tuesday afternoon, with upper 70s returning Wednesday. A southerly breeze will begin to pick up today, as well!

Isolated to scattered showers are possible both tonight to Wednesday, with each day showing around a 20 or 30 percent chance of rain. Rain chances rise to around 70 percent Thursday as a storm system moves through ahead of our next cold front. We’ll top out near 80 and be watching severe weather potential and timing closely.

Behind the front, temperatures will be much colder Friday into the w