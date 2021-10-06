Lovely Thursday on the way!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

How stunning is this weather across southeast Louisiana? We have been enjoying lower humidity and sunshine all day today, so tonight was be beautiful and tomorrow will be, too.

More good news within our weather department! Your forecast for this entire week includes sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! Once again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s!

Through your weekend, we continue seeing humidity fall as rain chances remain minimal. Enjoy this stunning forecast for southeast Louisiana!

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Weather Video

Lovely Thursday on the way!

Sunshine in the forecast for Thursday!

Beautiful night tonight ahead!

Nice the rest of the week

Pleasant early fall weather

Sunshine in the forecast for Wednesday!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 68°
Clear
Clear 0% 76° 68°

Thursday

86° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 86° 69°

Friday

86° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 86° 68°

Saturday

85° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 85° 70°

Sunday

85° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 85° 72°

Monday

85° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 85° 73°

Tuesday

84° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 84° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
75°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
74°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
73°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
71°

70°

4 AM
Clear
4%
70°

70°

5 AM
Clear
4%
70°

70°

6 AM
Clear
6%
70°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
69°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
11%
73°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
9%
77°

80°

10 AM
Sunny
6%
80°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
82°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
83°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
84°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
83°

82°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
82°

79°

7 PM
Clear
2%
79°

77°

8 PM
Clear
4%
77°

75°

9 PM
Clear
5%
75°

74°

10 PM
Clear
9%
74°

73°

11 PM
Clear
10%
73°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News