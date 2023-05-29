Good Morning, New Orleans! Conditions are a bit more pleasant this morning with cooler temperatures across the area. Humidity values will stay low this morning, so it will be lovely outside.

All day, our temperatures will remain slightly cooler for late May. Highs will top out in the 80s under partly cloudy skies. Even feels like temperatures will be below 90s.

Expect skies to remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the next few days with afternoon rain chances of 20 to 30 percent. Any showers or storms that develop will likely pop up during the peak of daytime heating and come to an end by sunset.

Humidity will decrease slightly over the next few days, making it feel even more comfortable. We’ll have a nice, dry forecast for the extended weekend.