Lovely fall weather on the way! Stronger front arrives late Sunday.

A spook-tacular Halloween forecast on the way!

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky to kick things off Friday morning will give way to ample sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures Friday afternoon in the low-middle 60s with lots of sunshine.

Halloween trick of treating weather looks wonderful! Mild temperatures in the low-middle 60s.

A stronger cold front looks to arrive late Sunday, which could bring some areas of the Northshore into the lower 40s & even a couple spots in the upper 30s by Monday morning.

Invest 96L organizing in the Eastern Caribbean, now an 80% chance of development into #Eta over the next 3-5 days in the west-central Caribbean. Most forecast model guidance brings this towards Nicaragua & Central America as a hurricane.

Over the next 5 days, additional cold fronts will keep the system blocked in the Caribbean with no issues to the Gulf of Mexico.If there’s anything left after that point, we will watch it. At this time, it is no threat to the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane season officially ends November 30th.

