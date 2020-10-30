Lovely fall weather on the way! Stronger front arrives late Sunday.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A spook-tacular Halloween forecast on the way!

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky to kick things off Friday morning will give way to ample sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures Friday afternoon in the low-middle 60s with lots of sunshine.

Halloween trick of treating weather looks wonderful! Mild temperatures in the low-middle 60s.

A stronger cold front looks to arrive late Sunday, which could bring some areas of the Northshore into the lower 40s & even a couple spots in the upper 30s by Monday morning.

Invest 96L organizing in the Eastern Caribbean, now an 80% chance of development into #Eta over the next 3-5 days in the west-central Caribbean. Most forecast model guidance brings this towards Nicaragua & Central America as a hurricane.

Over the next 5 days, additional cold fronts will keep the system blocked in the Caribbean with no issues to the Gulf of Mexico.If there’s anything left after that point, we will watch it. At this time, it is no threat to the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane season officially ends November 30th.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

66° / 53°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 0% 66° 53°

Saturday

73° / 60°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 73° 60°

Sunday

73° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 73° 51°

Monday

65° / 51°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 65° 51°

Tuesday

69° / 56°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 69° 56°

Wednesday

74° / 61°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 74° 61°

Thursday

74° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 74° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

60°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

61°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

64°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

61°

7 PM
Clear
0%
61°

61°

8 PM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

9 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

10 PM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

11 PM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

12 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

1 AM
Clear
0%
57°

57°

2 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

3 AM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

4 AM
Clear
10%
56°

55°

5 AM
Clear
10%
55°

55°

6 AM
Clear
10%
55°

Popular

Latest News

More News