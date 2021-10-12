Lovely day on the way!

We enjoyed lower humidity and sunshine most of the day Monday with clouds here and there. Our forecast for Tuesday was hot with dry conditions across southeast Louisiana. Our forecast will include a fall cool front later this week, though!

More good news within our weather department! These next few days include sunshine with highs topping out about the mid to upper 80s! Once again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s and 70s!

Through your week, we continue seeing humidity gradually climb as rain chances remain minimal. Saturday they will return around 30%. Enjoy this stunning forecast for southeast Louisiana, though it is warm! A cold front finally moves through Saturday with those associated rain chances, allowing a nice temperature drop off! At that point, highs will reach the 70s with 50s or 60s after dark!

Weather Video

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

76° / 72°
Clear
Clear 0% 76° 72°

Wednesday

88° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 88° 74°

Thursday

87° / 73°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 21% 87° 73°

Friday

88° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 69°

Saturday

76° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 76° 59°

Sunday

74° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 74° 61°

Monday

76° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 76° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

12 AM
Clear
2%
76°

75°

1 AM
Clear
2%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
74°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
74°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
74°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
73°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
76°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
80°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
82°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
83°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
85°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
86°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
86°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
86°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
85°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
77°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

