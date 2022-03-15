Good Morning, New Orleans! The forecast for Tuesday is now fabulous after a line of severe storms moved east this morning. The worst of this is now well east on the Alabama coastline.

Temperatures are now in the 60s with increasing winds as a couple of severe thunderstorm-warned storms push east. Once rain ends, anticipate a warm afternoon on its way!

All day Tuesday into Wednesday, we continue with the theme of Spring-like weather!

This afternoon, we’ll top out in the 60s or 70s. Overnight, the 50s will then return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Rain chances are not back in the forecast until another round of potential severe weather overnight Thursday into early Friday.

Humidity will come back into our forecast for today to mid-week, and thunderstorms return until late week!

Have a great day today, and stay weather aware as you’re heading out!