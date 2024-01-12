BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Gov. Jeff Landry issued a state of emergency due to the severe winter weather conditions Louisiana is expected to experience between Sunday and Wednesday.

The governor’s office said, according to the National Weather Service, along with freezing temperatures, a wintry mix is possible and wind chills from the teens to near freezing are expected in central and north Louisiana.

“We are encouraging everyone to prepare for these conditions and heed the advice of your local officials. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) stands ready to support our local emergency partners with any resources needed beyond their capabilities. Road crews are on standby in an attempt to keep our roads open.” Gov. Jeff Landry

For information on road conditions and possible closures, click here. GetAGamePlan.org has preparedness information available for residents.

Latest news