Expect Thursday to be another day with cool morning temperatures gradually warming as we head into the afternoon.

High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Humidity should stay fairly low through Thursday, but will increase as we head into the upcoming weekend.

High pressure has moved in, giving us generally calm weather. Expect rain-free conditions through at least the next few days. Beyond that, low rain chances return by the end of the weekend and start of next week, but they are on the low side – only at around 20 percent.

The forecast for Jazz Fest’s first weekend looks to be very warm and humid. With highs in the mid to upper 80s and humidity levels elevated, expect the heat index or “feels-like temperatures” to be in the lower 90s. If you plan on being outdoors, you’ll need to stay hydrated and have a way to cool off!