Cooler weather has moved into the area in the wake of a cold front that moved through late Friday.

Similar to last night, overnight lows will be on the chilly side. Expect temperatures to fall to the lower 40s to the north and west of Lake Pontchartrain and upper 40s to low 50s to the south just before sunrise Sunday morning.

High temperatures top out in the lower 70s on Sunday, which is also the first day of spring. The Vernal Equinox takes place at 10:33 a.m., when the sun is directly over Earth’s equator.

We stay dry again on Monday, but cloud cover builds back in by the evening ahead of our next weather system.

The next rain chance right now looks like it moves back in on Tuesday and Wednesday. We will have to watch the development of that system for heavy rain and severe weather potential.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a large portion of Louisiana and Mississippi under a level 2 or level 3 (out of 5) risk for severe storms, but it is still too early to pinpoint timing. Right now, the main threats look to be damaging wind gusts and the possibility of isolated tornadoes, mainly for areas farther inland.