Losing daylight, gaining sleep and cooler temps!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy All Souls’ Day after a gorgeous weekend! Since Thursday, we have been enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several more days! Certainly, this is less breezy than last week!

Highs yesterday reached 70s again! Sunny and 74 was your forecast for this afternoon! Overnight, over Northshore locations, upper 40s or 50s will be the theme with mid 50s, lower 60s south! Another gorgeous forecast for the second day of this new month is continuing as we welcome November! One cold front brings rain chances Thursday before an even better forecast for next weekend shapes up!

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

70° / 58°
Clear
Clear 0% 70° 58°

Wednesday

72° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 72° 57°

Thursday

67° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 67° 57°

Friday

70° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 70° 57°

Saturday

70° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 70° 56°

Sunday

71° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 71° 57°

Monday

73° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 73° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

7 PM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

8 PM
Clear
1%
68°

67°

9 PM
Clear
1%
67°

66°

10 PM
Clear
1%
66°

65°

11 PM
Clear
1%
65°

64°

12 AM
Clear
1%
64°

63°

1 AM
Clear
1%
63°

63°

2 AM
Clear
2%
63°

62°

3 AM
Clear
3%
62°

62°

4 AM
Clear
3%
62°

61°

5 AM
Clear
4%
61°

60°

6 AM
Clear
4%
60°

60°

7 AM
Clear
4%
60°

59°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
59°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
61°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
64°

66°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

68°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
68°

69°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

70°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

69°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
69°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News