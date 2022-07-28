Rain is already tapering off across the area Thursday evening and it looks like we should be fairly quiet through most of the night. Temperatures are cooler than yesterday due to more rain coverage.

Friday rain chances look to be about the same to a little less than Thursday. Overall it still looks more widespread on the south shore than north. Temperatures will mainly top out 90-92 through Friday.

Like the past few days the immediate New Orleans area will have a higher chance of some downpours and isolated street flooding will be possible in any storms that don’t move.

The weekend looks a bit more typical in terms of spotty showers and storms. Because of that temperatures will go up a bit into the 92-94 range.