Look up tonight to see the Strawberry Moon!

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot with humidity and a few storms no longer keeping temperatures lower! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 90s and triple digits.

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the lower 90s. Look up tonight to see the last Supermoon of 2021! This is known as the Strawberry Moon because it is strawberry season during June. Conditions will be nice tonight to look up and view the rare phenomenon. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

All day Friday into Friday evening, there’s the chance we see additional isolated rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 40% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing earlier.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week! Typical forecasts for late June!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, a much welcome change. Watching just one tropical wave off of the Windward Islands’ coast with minimal chances for organization on satellite and a second near Africa.

