Look up tonight to see the Lyrid Meteor Shower!

The Lyrid Meteor shower peaks again tonight to early Thursday morning. Incase anyone missed it during April 2020, this is another chance for viewing between 10-18 meteors per hour.

Locally, our forecast for viewing these once they enter our planet’s atmosphere couldn’t be better! Clear skies and cold temperatures will be the themes.

Looking up between midnight and dawn will provide you your best views!

Northshore residents wake up tomorrow to lower 40s outside their windows while Southshore residents can expect upper 40s or 50s!

Wondering a meteor or asteroid’s definition? Well, we define them as bodies of matter, which penetrate Earth’s atmosphere from outer space, shining iridescently upon encountering friction. Think about them as a streak of light, one example being shooting stars.

April 21-22 marks an annual phenomenon’s exact peak, but showers continue until April 30th! The show will go on for almost a week longer! Lyrid as a namesake comes from its source: the constolation Lyra.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season