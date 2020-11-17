Look up tonight to see the Leonid Meteor Shower!

The Leonid Meteor shower peaks again tonight to early Wednesday morning. Incase anyone missed it yesterday, this is another chance for viewing between 10-15 meteors per hour.

Locally, our forecast for viewing these once they enter our planet’s atmosphere couldn’t be better! Clear skies and cold temperatures will be the themes.

Looking up between midnight and dawn will provide you your best views!

Northshore residents wake up tomorrow to lower 40s outside their windows while Southshore residents can expect upper 40s or 50s!

Wondering a meteor or asteroid’s definition? Well, we define them as bodies of matter, which penetrate Earth’s atmosphere from outer space, shining iridescently upon encountering friction. Think about them as a streak of light, one example being shooting stars.

November 17-18 marks an annual phenomenon’s exact peak, but showers continue until December 1! The show will go on for almost a full two weeks longer! Leonid as a namesake comes from its source: the comment Leo.