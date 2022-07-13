Today will be the second hottest of our week as feels like temperatures reach triple digits across a few spots. A Heat Advisory was issued until 7p.m. last night in areas shaded orange. We should be below Heat Advisory criteria today.

An area of low pressure had low development chances in the northern Gulf of Mexico, partially related to a decaying front currently located over the southeastern United States. These chances have trended down even more since yesterday, now at 0%.

Development of this system is not expected as it drifts just offshore of the northern Gulf of Mexico coastline throughout this week. The National Hurricane Center gives this system a 0 percent chance of formation over the next 5 days. Right now, high pressure over Texas looks more likely to dominate and steer the heaviest rainfall away from our WGNO viewing area.

Regardless of development, heavy rains will be possible along portions of the northern Gulf coastline from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days. Currently, though, heaviest downpours look to stay offshore.

Rain chances will remain elevated at 60 to 80 percent all week. No single day will be a washout, but heavy downpours will be possible with any storms that pop up.

Minor flooding will be possible for Southeast Louisiana where some locations may receive between 3 and 5 inches of rainfall between now and late week.

With the extra cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will likely stay cooler with mid to upper 80s for highs each day. Look up tonight to see the International Space Station and Super Buck Moon from 8:50 p.m. to 8:57 p.m. across southeast Louisiana!