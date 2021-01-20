Look up tonight to see the First Quarter Moon!

What beautiful weather we have today to welcome another First Quarter Moon! It feels like New Orleans during January as high temperatures remain in the 60s and 70s all week! This is our first First Quarter Moon of 2021.



The moon will look half-full tonight to provide bright moonlight through your evening! This is the first quarter phase, so it is called the First Quarter Moon. Usually the first quarter phase occurs for one day, seven days after the New Moon.



The New Moon occurs as the moon has orbited around the earth twenty-five percent, and a Waxing Gibbous phase will be behind it over these next few days.

There are eight moon phases involved in a full lunar cycle. These include four major phases and four minor phases.

Look up tonight to see forty-six percent of the moon illuminated! The sun will illuminate nearly half of the moon, which you can view directly overhead from sunset to mid-night only on January 20th!

