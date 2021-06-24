Look up tonight to see the final Supermoon of 2021!

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was hot with humidity and a few storms no longer keeping temperatures lower other than along the Mississippi Gulf Coast! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the mid 80s and upper 80s.

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the lower 90s. Look up tonight to see the last Supermoon of 2021! This is known as the Strawberry Moon because it is strawberry season during June. Conditions will be nice tonight to look up and view the rare phenomenon. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

All day Friday into Friday evening, there’s the chance we see additional isolated rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 40% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing earlier.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week! Typical forecasts for late June!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, a much welcome change. Watching just one tropical wave off of Africa’s coast with minimal chances for organization on satellite!

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day Friday. Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 81° 78°

Friday

88° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 88° 77°

Saturday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 88° 78°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 87° 78°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 86° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 78°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 87° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 38% 87° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
79°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
79°

80°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
80°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
82°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
84°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
86°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
86°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
87°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
86°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
84°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
84°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
81°

