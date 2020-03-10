LOOK UP! Tonight is the Super Worm Moon!

If you’re lucky to get a break in the clouds, tonight’s Super Worm Moon will be stellar!

Photo from Celeste Chauvin on Sunday night of the Super Worm Moon

Tonight’s Full Moon is referred to as the Worm Moon, as the first full moon of March was a sign of Spring to Native Americans & worms starting to move underneath the warming soil.

A supermoon is when the moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth, which makes the moon appear brighter and bigger in the night sky. The moon is said to appear 14% brighter and 30% bigger at its closest approach to Earth’s surface.

The key…tonight’s forecast is for partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions, so you’ll have to catch a break in the clouds to see tonight’s Super Worm Moon in Southeast Louisiana!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

75° / 64°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 75° 64°

Tuesday

75° / 61°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 75° 61°

Wednesday

77° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 77° 63°

Thursday

80° / 64°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 80° 64°

Friday

79° / 63°
Showers
Showers 40% 79° 63°

Saturday

78° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 78° 66°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
72°

73°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
73°

73°

1 PM
Showers
40%
73°

74°

2 PM
Showers
40%
74°

74°

3 PM
Showers
40%
74°

75°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
75°

74°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

70°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

68°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

