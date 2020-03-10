LOOK UP! Tonight is the Super Worm Moon!

If you’re lucky to get a break in the clouds, tonight’s Super Worm Moon will be stellar!

Photo from Celeste Chauvin on Sunday night of the Super Worm Moon

Tonight’s Full Moon is referred to as the Worm Moon, as the first full moon of March was a sign of Spring to Native Americans & worms starting to move underneath the warming soil.

A supermoon is when the moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth, which makes the moon appear brighter and bigger in the night sky. The moon is said to appear 14% brighter and 30% bigger at its closest approach to Earth’s surface.

The key…tonight’s forecast is for partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions, so you’ll have to catch a break in the clouds to see tonight’s Super Worm Moon in Southeast Louisiana!