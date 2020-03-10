LOOK UP! Tonight is the Super Worm Moon!

If you’re lucky to get a break in the clouds, tonight’s Super Worm Moon will be stellar!
Tonight’s Full Moon is referred to as the Worm Moon, as the first full moon of March was a sign of Spring to Native Americans & worms starting to move underneath the warming soil.
A supermoon is when the moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth, which makes the moon appear brighter and bigger in the night sky. The moon is said to appear 14% brighter and 30% bigger at its closest approach to Earth’s surface.
The key…tonight’s forecast is for partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions, so you’ll have to catch a break in the clouds to see tonight’s Super Worm Moon in Southeast Louisiana!