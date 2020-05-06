Look up! Don’t miss the last Full Supermoon of 2020!

Heads up, Supermoon fans! This week marks your last opportunity to view the beauty of a full supermoon in 2020.

Supermoon
Supermoon. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The morning of Thursday, May 7, marks the peak of the “Super Flower Moon.” The “Flower” moon meaning comes from the time of year, as flowers bloom in the spring.

A supermoon appears brighter and larger than a typical full moon due to it’s closer proximity to Earth.

The moon will appear full until Friday morning! Send in your pictures to Meteorologist Scot Pilie or email them to spilie@wgno.com

