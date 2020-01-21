Look out below! Iguanas may fall from trees during Florida cold snap.

Another cold night on the way across southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi with low temperatures near freezing north of Lake Pontchartrain overnight! Upper 30s-near 40 in Metro New Orleans.

Meanwhile, parts of Florida will also see a significant temperature drop tonight with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s, which led to quite the “alert” from the National Weather Service…

Look out below! Falling iguanas possible from trees! Here’s the alert from National Weather Service in Miami on Twitter:

Jan 21 – This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr! #flwx #miami pic.twitter.com/rsbzNMgO01 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 21, 2020

Low temperatures tomorrow morning are expected to drop at or below 40° a for places like Jacksonville, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Fort Myers, and Naples.

Once temperatures drop below 50 degrees, iguanas can become lethargic. And, once the temperature drops to about 40 or lower, iguanas blood doesn’t move around as quickly; and they can stiffen up and fall out of the trees completely.

This is due to the iguanas cold-blooded nature. This phenomena isn’t something new, but it’s also something that doesn’t happen frequently in typically warm South Florida.

The good news? The iguanas aren’t dead! They are simply immobile until their blood starts moving more fluidly once temperatures warm.

Another benefit for these cold-blooded reptiles, south Florida typically only sees 3-5 nights with temperatures at or below 45 degrees!