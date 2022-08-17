Look for a warm and muggy night ahead of a front moving in on Thursday. Rain chances should stay very low overnight as temperatures stay warm and we see quite a bit of humidity.

Rain chances start to go back up by Thursday for the second half of the week. That will keep afternoon temperatures cooler as well. Locally heavy rainfall amounts will be possible, especially in the northern half of the area. Expect showers and storms to develop and move in by late morning and afternoon. Off and on rain chances will continue through the weekend.

In the tropics we are watching an area of potential development in the Bay of Campeche over the next few days. That will not impact our weather though and it likely moves into northern Mexico before having a chance to develop.