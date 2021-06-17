Locations offering sandbags along Mississippi coast

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency announced self-serve sand and sandbags will be available for neighbors beginning Thursday, June 17, at 3:00 p.m.

Neighbors are asked to bring their own shovel. If you need help getting the sandbags, contact the Hancock County EMA at 228-225-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-225-9191.

The sandbags will be available at the following locations:

  • Hancock County Horse Arena – 4184 Kiln Delisle Road
  • Old Hancock County Complex – 3068 Longfellow Drive
  • Lakeshore Community Center – 6440 Lower Bay Road
  • Bayside Fire Department – 6215 West Hinds Street
  • West Hancock Fire Department – 16006 Washington Street
  • Diamondhead City Hall – 5000 Diamondhead Circle

In Harrison County, the sandbags will be available at the following locations. Neighbors are asked to bring their own shovels.

