Locations offering sandbags along Mississippi coast

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency announced self-serve sand and sandbags will be available for neighbors beginning Thursday, June 17, at 3:00 p.m.
Neighbors are asked to bring their own shovel. If you need help getting the sandbags, contact the Hancock County EMA at 228-225-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-225-9191.
The sandbags will be available at the following locations:
- Hancock County Horse Arena – 4184 Kiln Delisle Road
- Old Hancock County Complex – 3068 Longfellow Drive
- Lakeshore Community Center – 6440 Lower Bay Road
- Bayside Fire Department – 6215 West Hinds Street
- West Hancock Fire Department – 16006 Washington Street
- Diamondhead City Hall – 5000 Diamondhead Circle
In Harrison County, the sandbags will be available at the following locations. Neighbors are asked to bring their own shovels.