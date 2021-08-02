Locally heavy rain today

Waves of heavy rain and storms will be moving across the area through the afternoon. Be prepared for frequent lightning and difficult driving conditions. That trend is going to continue through mid afternoon and eventually spread north.

More widespread and persistent rain will move across the area on Tuesday with some of it locally heavy at times. This will be especially true through the morning time frame as a front moves through. Most of the day will be spent in the 80s today and tomorrow.

Right now it does look like the humidity will be a bit lower by mid-week although temperatures will still be on the hot side.