Locally heavy rain today

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Waves of heavy rain and storms will be moving across the area through the afternoon. Be prepared for frequent lightning and difficult driving conditions. That trend is going to continue through mid afternoon and eventually spread north.

More widespread and persistent rain will move across the area on Tuesday with some of it locally heavy at times. This will be especially true through the morning time frame as a front moves through. Most of the day will be spent in the 80s today and tomorrow.

Right now it does look like the humidity will be a bit lower by mid-week although temperatures will still be on the hot side.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

87° / 78°
Heavy Thunderstorms
Heavy Thunderstorms 75% 87° 78°

Tuesday

84° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 84° 78°

Wednesday

89° / 79°
Showers
Showers 49% 89° 79°

Thursday

90° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 90° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 79°

Saturday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 89° 80°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

12 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
95%
80°

79°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
87%
79°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
82°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

85°

4 PM
Cloudy
19%
85°

85°

5 PM
Cloudy
17%
85°

86°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
86°

86°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
86°

84°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
84°

83°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
83°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
82°

81°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
81°

81°

12 AM
Rain
64%
81°

81°

1 AM
Rain
73%
81°

81°

2 AM
Light Rain
71%
81°

80°

3 AM
Light Rain
66%
80°

80°

4 AM
Rain
72%
80°

79°

5 AM
Rain
67%
79°

79°

6 AM
Rain
69%
79°

79°

7 AM
Rain
75%
79°

79°

8 AM
Rain
70%
79°

80°

9 AM
Light Rain
68%
80°

81°

10 AM
Rain
60%
81°

82°

11 AM
Showers
57%
82°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News