Locally heavy rain threat today

Another day of high rain chances is on the way for your Tuesday and we could see some very heavy rain with some of the stronger storms. There is a lot of moisture through the atmosphere for storms to tap into and the stronger ones could produce very high rainfall rates. Street flooding will definitely be possible through the day.

Look for storms to develop by late morning and early afternoon. Like the past few days the south shore will have a bit higher coverage than the north. Overall though high rain chances will continue across the area today and tomorrow.

By Thursday the storms start to become a bit more isolated and we should see less overall coverage by Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures will warm back to the low 90s by that time.

Tuesday

84° / 76°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 85% 84° 76°

Wednesday

83° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 83° 76°

Thursday

84° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 84° 78°

Friday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 85° 78°

Saturday

89° / 78°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 89° 78°

Sunday

88° / 78°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 88° 78°

Monday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 88° 78°

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
79°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
81°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
82°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
82°

83°

12 PM
Cloudy
19%
83°

85°

1 PM
Cloudy
23%
85°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
82°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
82°

82°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
85%
82°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
80°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
81°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
80°

80°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

79°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
79°

79°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
79°

79°

12 AM
Few Showers
32%
79°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

2 AM
Showers
35%
78°

78°

3 AM
Showers
41%
78°

78°

4 AM
Showers
52%
78°

77°

5 AM
Showers
55%
77°

77°

6 AM
Showers
53%
77°

77°

7 AM
Showers
52%
77°

