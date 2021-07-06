Locally heavy rain threat today

Another day of high rain chances is on the way for your Tuesday and we could see some very heavy rain with some of the stronger storms. There is a lot of moisture through the atmosphere for storms to tap into and the stronger ones could produce very high rainfall rates. Street flooding will definitely be possible through the day.

Look for storms to develop by late morning and early afternoon. Like the past few days the south shore will have a bit higher coverage than the north. Overall though high rain chances will continue across the area today and tomorrow.

By Thursday the storms start to become a bit more isolated and we should see less overall coverage by Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures will warm back to the low 90s by that time.