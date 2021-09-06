Locally heavy rain threat today

A cold front moving in from the northwest will bring a chance of showers and storms to start the week. A flash flood watch is in effect through the day due to the saturated ground from Ida and the potential for heavy downpours.

Storms could produce a few inches of rain in a short amount of time. This could lead to street flooding around the area. This could also hamper storm cleanup efforts and bring additional water through roofs if they are damaged.

Rain chances will continue through Wednesday until the front moves offshore which will bring lower humidity into the area by Friday. However expect hot and humid conditions outside the rain over the next couple of days so a heat advisory is in effect through the day as well with highs near 90.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

87° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 74°

Tuesday

85° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 74°

Wednesday

85° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 74°

Thursday

89° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 72°

Friday

86° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 14% 86° 72°

Saturday

88° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 88° 74°

Sunday

86° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 86° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
79°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
82°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
85°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
86°

86°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
86°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
83°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
84°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
84°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
81°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
80°

78°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

77°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
77°

77°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
77°

77°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
77°

76°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
76°

76°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
76°

76°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
76°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
75°

Interactive Radar

