Heavy rain expected in the Metro area for most of Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The center of what was Tropical Storm Nicholas is still located around the Lake Charles area. This will continue to slowly drift east over the next couple of days and eventually just dissipate near our area. As it continues to move east tropical bands of heavy rain will be popping up and moving through. Luckily the storm is also pulling dry air around it so we have breaks in the rain in between those bands.

Look for an additional 2-3 inches of rain on average across the area through the day but with isolated higher amounts possible under one of those bands as it moves through. There will also be an isolated tornado threat through the day with the strong cells, especially on the eastern side of the area.

Minor coastal flooding is possible outside the levees through tonight with levels 1-1.5 feet above normal. A flash flood watch is also in effect across the area.

After that rain chances will stay high the next few days. Even as Nicholas fades out there will still be a lot of moisture leftover. That will create hit or miss activity but a lot of it through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 75°
Rain
Rain 93% 82° 75°

Thursday

84° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 84° 75°

Friday

82° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 82° 74°

Saturday

81° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 81° 73°

Sunday

81° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 81° 73°

Monday

81° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 81° 74°

Tuesday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 83° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

9 AM
Showers
59%
76°

77°

10 AM
Rain
62%
77°

79°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

2 PM
Few Showers
34%
82°

81°

3 PM
Showers
58%
81°

80°

4 PM
Rain
80%
80°

81°

5 PM
Rain
80%
81°

80°

6 PM
Rain
78%
80°

79°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
77°

77°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
77°

76°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
76°

76°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
76°

77°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
77°

77°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
77°

76°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
76°

76°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
76°

76°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
76°

76°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
76°

76°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

78°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
78°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News