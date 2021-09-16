Locally heavy rain possible through the weekend

The widespread rain associated with Nicholas has moved well off to the east and will stay there through most of the day. The circulation continues to meander around the western part of the state as a remnant low which is keeping a lot of moisture in the atmosphere over the next few days.

What we are going to see today is more of a daytime heating setup as opposed to the tropical rain bands around Nicholas from the past couple of days. Once temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s over the next few days widespread showers and storms will likely develop.

Overall rainfall amounts through the weekend will not be that high. However the rainfall rates in individual cells could be, and with the saturated ground around the area locally heavy downpours could still cause street flooding.

This trend will continue into early next week. It won’t rain all day everyday, but there will be quite a few showers and storms around each day. The flash flood watch around the area continues through Friday evening.