Locally heavy rain possible through the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The widespread rain associated with Nicholas has moved well off to the east and will stay there through most of the day. The circulation continues to meander around the western part of the state as a remnant low which is keeping a lot of moisture in the atmosphere over the next few days.

What we are going to see today is more of a daytime heating setup as opposed to the tropical rain bands around Nicholas from the past couple of days. Once temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s over the next few days widespread showers and storms will likely develop.

Overall rainfall amounts through the weekend will not be that high. However the rainfall rates in individual cells could be, and with the saturated ground around the area locally heavy downpours could still cause street flooding.

This trend will continue into early next week. It won’t rain all day everyday, but there will be quite a few showers and storms around each day. The flash flood watch around the area continues through Friday evening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 77°
PM Rain
PM Rain 70% 85° 77°

Friday

83° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 83° 75°

Saturday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 83° 74°

Sunday

81° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 81° 75°

Monday

82° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 82° 75°

Tuesday

85° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 74°

Wednesday

83° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 83° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
80°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
82°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
84°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
85°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
85°

84°

1 PM
Few Showers
32%
84°

84°

2 PM
Showers
49%
84°

84°

3 PM
Rain
70%
84°

83°

4 PM
Rain
64%
83°

83°

5 PM
Showers
58%
83°

82°

6 PM
Showers
56%
82°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
79°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
79°

79°

12 AM
Few Showers
34%
79°

79°

1 AM
Showers
48%
79°

79°

2 AM
Showers
47%
79°

78°

3 AM
Showers
43%
78°

78°

4 AM
Showers
54%
78°

78°

5 AM
Showers
53%
78°

78°

6 AM
Showers
57%
78°

78°

7 AM
Rain
60%
78°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News