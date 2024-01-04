NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Chilly conditions on the way tonight even with our next storm system approaching tomorrow. We will see mid 30s north with 40s south.

Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s ahead of the next storm system on Friday. Winds will also pick up and be breezy out of southeast with gusts in the teens.

At this point the next storm system with rain looks to move through Friday and Friday night. It will clear out just in time to give us a nice weekend. That 2-3 day trend will likely continue next week with another round of rain Monday. At the moment it looks like the system early next week will be the one that could bring stronger storms to the area but that is still several days out.

The Friday storm track will be a bit more north than the one Wednesday. This could bring more of the warm and unstable air inland which could lead to a few isolated strong to severe storms. The SPC currently has part of the area under a level one severe threat.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts