There are street flood advisories along I-55 this evening due to slow moving heavy downpours. We could see isolated areas of street flooding before these dissipate so be care through the evening. Otherwise rain will continue to taper off around the area.

Expect typical summer development through the weekend, with likely just more of it. Look for showers and storms to develop in the late morning and afternoon hours. This activity will likely be a little bit more spotty than what we’ve seen through the week, which will allow afternoon temperatures to get into the upper 80s and low 90s.

This will also mean locally heavy downpours though so street flooding will be possible anywhere the heavy downpours develop. Overall it looks like this trend continues into early next week.