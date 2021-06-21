Locally heavy downpours today

Weather

Areas of heavy rain will be moving through during the day on Monday. This will not be a situation where it rains all day and actually we have better chances of rain tonight and Tuesday. However we are already seeing a batch of storms near I-55 moving northeast with more activity offshore. The main threat with this activity will be locally heavy rain and gusty winds.

Rain chances will stay high for the first couple of days of the week. We have a lot of moisture in the atmosphere and you can feel the humidity when you step outside.

There is not any real trigger for storms today in terms of a front or disturbance. So most of the development will be just because of daytime heating and the moisture. However any of the storms that develop could produce locally heavy downpours that lead to street flooding.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s and then down in the low 80s with any rain that pops up. Look for more of the same on Tuesday and then rain chances will be going down through the week after that.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 86° 76°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 84° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 87° 78°

Thursday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 88° 78°

Friday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 88° 78°

Saturday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 86° 78°

Sunday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 86° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

11 AM
Cloudy
18%
84°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
85°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
86°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
80°

82°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

82°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
82°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
81°

79°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
79°

79°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
79°

79°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
79°

78°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

79°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
79°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
78°

78°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
78°

79°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
79°

79°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
79°

80°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
80°

78°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
78°

78°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
78°

78°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

77°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
77°

77°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
77°

77°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
77°

78°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
78°

