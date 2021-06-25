Locally heavy downpours today

Rain chances will be on the high side again for your Friday. We already have some showers that have developed around the coastal areas with a few inland as well. Expect more to develop as you get the daytime heating going through the morning.

These cells will not move much, so once again street flooding will be a possibility. Keep in mind it won’t rain all day. These cells will pop up and fade out around the area.

Look for a bit less coverage on Saturday and then back to higher rain chances on Sunday.

Afternoon highs will continue to be around 90-92 over the next few days with very humid conditions.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

88° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 88° 77°

Saturday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 88° 78°

Sunday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 78°

Monday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 78°

Tuesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 87° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 87° 77°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
80°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
80°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
86°

83°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
83°

85°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
85°

85°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
84°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
81°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
78°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
22%
78°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
78°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
79°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
84°

Interactive Radar

