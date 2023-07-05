NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Scattered storms have developed around the area on Wednesday afternoon with locally heavy downpours. A flash flood warning is in effect for the immediate New Orleans area until 4:45PM. This activity will continue to be hit or miss with heavy rain the biggest threat along with dangerous lightning and some gusty winds below severe limits.

Temperatures are still hot where we have not seen any rain. Areas outside the rain are in the mid 90s while areas near the rain and with the clouds have dropped into the 80s.

This trend will likely continue over the next few days. Expect temperatures to climb into the low 90s by early afternoon with daytime heating type summer storms popping up each day. Overall rain chances will be around 60%. Keep in mind we tend to see these in New Orleans so areas of street flooding will be possible through the week if any heavy cells develop.

