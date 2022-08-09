Showers and storms will be popping up each afternoon through Sunday The most widespread chances look to be Wednesday through Friday. Overall it will be similar to the past few days where large areas of flooding are not likely but some cells could drop several inches of rain in a short amount of time which causes street flooding.

Expect most of the rain to diminish at night but then redevelop each morning to afternoon with the daytime heating. Look for highs around 87-90 through the end of the week with cooler temps once the rain pops up.

The tropical wave is down to a 30% chance of development in the next five days as it drifts west. At this point it does not look like a threat to our area. We will watch it closely, but this time of year the bigger threats are likely from waves that form closer to the U.S.