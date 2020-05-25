Watch Now
Localized heavy rain threat Tuesday-Wednesday.

Keep an eye on the sky the next few days! Scattered thunderstorms likely Tuesday-Wednesday, with a localized flash flood risk possible.

For the rest of Memorial Day, a few hit/miss thunderstorms likely. Even into the overnight, there is the potential for a few localized heavy thunderstorms to develop.

On Tuesday, a similar story. Hit/miss downpours likely. It won’t be a complete washout, but with any thunderstorms that develop, the slow motion could lead to 1-2″ of rain in a short period of time. Watch for localized flash flooding.

Wednesday, expect another round of locally heavy rain possible. Best rain chances in the morning-early afternoon.

Late Wednesday, forecast models are indicating slightly drier air may start to move into the area. This drier air could help lower rain chances more than expected Thursday-Friday! Stay tuned!

By the weekend, things are looking HOT! High temps near 90 with lower rain chances.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 84° 75°

Tuesday

83° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 74°

Wednesday

84° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 84° 71°

Thursday

87° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 87° 73°

Friday

88° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 88° 75°

Saturday

88° / 75°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 88° 75°

Sunday

88° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

77°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

77°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

77°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

78°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

80°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

82°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

83°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

84°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
84°

84°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
84°

83°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

82°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

82°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

