Localized heavy rain threat Tuesday-Wednesday.

Keep an eye on the sky the next few days! Scattered thunderstorms likely Tuesday-Wednesday, with a localized flash flood risk possible.

For the rest of Memorial Day, a few hit/miss thunderstorms likely. Even into the overnight, there is the potential for a few localized heavy thunderstorms to develop.

On Tuesday, a similar story. Hit/miss downpours likely. It won’t be a complete washout, but with any thunderstorms that develop, the slow motion could lead to 1-2″ of rain in a short period of time. Watch for localized flash flooding.

Wednesday, expect another round of locally heavy rain possible. Best rain chances in the morning-early afternoon.

Late Wednesday, forecast models are indicating slightly drier air may start to move into the area. This drier air could help lower rain chances more than expected Thursday-Friday! Stay tuned!

By the weekend, things are looking HOT! High temps near 90 with lower rain chances.