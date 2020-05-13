Localized heavy rain risk Thursday. First named storm of hurricane season likely to form in the Atlantic.

It’s feeling more like summer this afternoon! Temperatures in the middle 80s with increasing humidity.

Enjoy the quiet weather while it lasts, as Meteorologist Scot Pilie says rain returns to the forecast by Thursday with a localized heavy rainfall risk. Here’s his full forecast:

High-resolution forecast models indicate that a weak upper-level disturbance will swing our way Thursday-Friday, which will help uptick rain chances.

Not everyone will see rainfall on Thursday-Friday, but storm motion will be slow with any thunderstorms that develop. Thus, localized heavy rainfall will be possible with thunderstorms that develop.

Localized 1-2 inches of rainfall possible underneath the thunderstorms that develop.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday looks drier with high temperatures in the mid-upper 80s.

By Sunday-Monday, another upper level storm system will inch closer to southeast Louisiana. For now, I’ve kept scattered rain chances for Sunday-Monday. But, if that system slows down, rain chances may go up. We could use the rain!

In the tropics, a disorganized batch of thunderstorms near Cuba will be moving northward into the Bahamas this weekend. Conditions appear favorable for Subtropical/Tropical Storm Arthur to form.

National Hurricane Center is giving a 70% chance of formation.

Thankfully, no risk to the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, most impacts look to remain offshore the southeast United States.