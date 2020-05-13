Localized heavy rain risk Thursday. First named storm of hurricane season likely to form in the Atlantic.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s feeling more like summer this afternoon! Temperatures in the middle 80s with increasing humidity.

Enjoy the quiet weather while it lasts, as Meteorologist Scot Pilie says rain returns to the forecast by Thursday with a localized heavy rainfall risk. Here’s his full forecast:

High-resolution forecast models indicate that a weak upper-level disturbance will swing our way Thursday-Friday, which will help uptick rain chances.

Not everyone will see rainfall on Thursday-Friday, but storm motion will be slow with any thunderstorms that develop. Thus, localized heavy rainfall will be possible with thunderstorms that develop.

Localized 1-2 inches of rainfall possible underneath the thunderstorms that develop.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday looks drier with high temperatures in the mid-upper 80s.

By Sunday-Monday, another upper level storm system will inch closer to southeast Louisiana. For now, I’ve kept scattered rain chances for Sunday-Monday. But, if that system slows down, rain chances may go up. We could use the rain!

In the tropics, a disorganized batch of thunderstorms near Cuba will be moving northward into the Bahamas this weekend. Conditions appear favorable for Subtropical/Tropical Storm Arthur to form.

National Hurricane Center is giving a 70% chance of formation.

Thankfully, no risk to the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, most impacts look to remain offshore the southeast United States.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 84° 72°

Thursday

81° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 81° 73°

Friday

83° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 72°

Saturday

84° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 84° 72°

Sunday

84° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 84° 72°

Monday

83° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 83° 69°

Tuesday

83° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

74°

2 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

3 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

4 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

79°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

80°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
80°

81°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

79°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

78°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
78°

77°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
77°

77°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

76°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

Popular

Latest News

More News