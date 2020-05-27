Localized heavy rain risk again Wednesday. Stray strong storm possible.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Heads up again Wednesday! Localized heavy rainfall will be possible, along with a stray strong to severe thunderstorm.

All of southeast Louisiana is within a Marginal(Level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. The primary concerns will be locally heavy rain, damaging winds, & small hail.

High-res forecast models showcase thunderstorms developing in the morning near the coastline, pushing inland throughout the day.

Localized 1-2 inches of rainfall possible in spots.

The forecast trends drier and hotter into the weekend.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 73°
Late night thunderstorms
Late night thunderstorms 50% 80° 73°

Wednesday

86° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 86° 72°

Thursday

88° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 88° 73°

Friday

86° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 86° 74°

Saturday

88° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 88° 75°

Sunday

89° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 89° 74°

Monday

89° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 89° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

75°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

78°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

83°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

80°

8 PM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

9 PM
Clear
10%
79°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

11 PM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

12 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

1 AM
Clear
10%
75°

Popular

Latest News

More News