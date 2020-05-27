Localized heavy rain risk again Wednesday. Stray strong storm possible.

Heads up again Wednesday! Localized heavy rainfall will be possible, along with a stray strong to severe thunderstorm.

All of southeast Louisiana is within a Marginal(Level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. The primary concerns will be locally heavy rain, damaging winds, & small hail.

High-res forecast models showcase thunderstorms developing in the morning near the coastline, pushing inland throughout the day.

Localized 1-2 inches of rainfall possible in spots.

The forecast trends drier and hotter into the weekend.