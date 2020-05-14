Localized flash flooding possible through the evening.

Meteorologist Scot Pilie says a localized risk for flash flooding will continue through the evening, especially north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.

Localized 1-3 inches of rain has already fallen in parts of the Northshore and River Parishes, so additional rainfall could cause nuisance flooding.

Forecast models indicate showers & thunderstorms should begin to diminish after 10PM.

Stay weather aware. Avoid any roadways that typically have poor drainage during a heavy rain.

