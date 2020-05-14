Localized flash flooding possible through the evening.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meteorologist Scot Pilie says a localized risk for flash flooding will continue through the evening, especially north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.

Localized 1-3 inches of rain has already fallen in parts of the Northshore and River Parishes, so additional rainfall could cause nuisance flooding.

Forecast models indicate showers & thunderstorms should begin to diminish after 10PM.

Stay weather aware. Avoid any roadways that typically have poor drainage during a heavy rain.

Meteorologist Scot Pilie will have the full forecast tonight on WGNO at 5, 6, & 10PM on WGNO.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms early
Showers and thunderstorms early 90% 80° 73°

Friday

82° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 72°

Saturday

84° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 74°

Sunday

82° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 71°

Monday

80° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 80° 67°

Tuesday

82° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 82° 66°

Wednesday

82° / 68°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 82° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
75°

75°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
75°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

78°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

80°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

81°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

81°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

81°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

80°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

Popular

Latest News

More News