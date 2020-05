Be aware of localized heavy downpours tonight-Wednesday!

High-resolution guidance indicating 1-3″ of rainfall tonight-Tuesday, with localized higher amounts possible. Flash flooding will be possible.

As we head into Wednesday, forecast models remain consistent on the potential for localized heavy rainfall.

2-4 inches of rain appears likely between tonight-Wednesday, with localized heavier amounts possible in spots.

The forecast will trend slightly drier as we head into the weekend.