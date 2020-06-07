Local closings due to Tropical Storm Cristobal

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is issuing a voluntary evacuation order for areas outside of the levee system in Orleans Parish. This includes Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine, and Irish Bayou. While the storm surge forecast of 3 to 5 feet has not changed, Tropical Storm Cristobal has slowed to approximately 5 mph.

Residents in Orleans' coastal communities are encouraged to understand the prolonged risk of storm surge and make decisions that are right for their families. As of now, the Flood Protection Authority-East does not anticipate closing the Highway 90 or Highway 11 floodgates.