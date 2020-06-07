Local closings due to Tropical Storm Cristobal

NEW ORLEANS – Due to Tropical Storm Cristobal, many businesses, city buildings, and streets are closing and many trash pick-ups are canceled. Here are the details by parish:
All Parishes
- Winn Dixie Stores
- Winn-Dixie is planning to close all Louisiana stores at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 7.
- Stores will re-open Monday, June 8, at 9 a.m.
Orleans Parish
- The City of New Orleans and all of its administrative operations closed on Sunday, June 7, at 7 a.m. and will remain closed on Monday, June 8.
- Delgado Community College
- In the interest of safety, Delgado Community College officials have determined that no employees or students are to report to any Delgado location on Monday, June 8. The exception is the Delgado Maritime Training Center, where on-site operations will continue on a regular schedule.
- Both directions of US 11 is closed between I-10 and US 90 due to high water.
- US 90, Chef Menteur Bridge, is closed to Marine Traffic
- US 90 is closed between US 11 and Chef Menteur Bridge due to high water.
Jefferson Parish
- Jefferson Parish Government Buildings
- Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng has announced all parish buildings will close on Monday, June 8.
This includes:
- Joseph S. Yenni Building
- General Government Building
- 24th Judicial District Court
- First Parish Court
- Jefferson Parish Juvenile Court
- Jefferson Parish Credit Union
- Jefferson Parish libraries
- All Jefferson Parish Parks and Recreation activities, including summer camps.
- Gretna City Hall and Mayor’s Court
- These buildings will be closed on Monday, June 8. Regular city business will resume on Tuesday, June 9.
- No garbage collection in Gretna on Monday, June 8.
- St. Louis King of France Summer Camp
- St. Louis King of France School will close it’s Little Crusaders Program (nursery), Camp Crusader (summer camp), and school/parish offices on Monday, June 8.
- The LA 18 bridge (4th Street Bridge) in Harvey has been closed to marine traffic.
St Tammany Parish
- St. Tammany Fishing Pier and Camp Salmen Nature Park are closed.
- The Tammany Trace is closed.
- The Lacombe draw bridge is closed to marine traffic.
Terrebonne Parish
- Terrebonne Parish Government Offices will be closed Monday, June 8 for all non-essential employees. All employees are to report to work on Tuesday, June 9 unless otherwise notified.
- The Terrebonne Parish Clerk of Court’s office will be closed on Monday, June 8.
- TARC and all TARC businesses, excluding TARC residential services will be closed on Monday, June 8.
- The TCU Foodbank will be closed on Monday for food distribution
- All Terrebonne Parish Council on Aging services will be closed on Monday, June 8, and will resume on Tuesday, June 9 unless otherwise notified.
Lafourche Parish
- LA 1 is closed south of Golden Meadow to the end of LA 1 in Grand Isle due to high water.
St Charles Parish
- Pelican Waste & Debris has canceled curbside trash pick-up for tomorrow, Monday, June 8, 2020. Residents will be serviced on their next scheduled trash pick-up day.
St. John the Baptist Parish
- All sandbag sites closed as of Sunday
St Bernard Parish
- St. Bernard Sheriffs office has closed Florissant Hwy and Delacroix Hwy at the LA46 junction, due to rising water
- St. Bernard Sheriffs office is monitoring traffic at the Verret Floodwall
- LA 300 is closed south of the LA 46 intersection in Florissant to the end of the road.
- LA 46 is closed south of the LA 300 intersection in Florissant to the end of the road.
- LA 624 is closed for its entire length.
- LA 625 is closed for its entire length.
Plaquemines Parish
- The Judge Perez Bridge (LA 23) in Plaquemines Parish is closed to marine traffic.
Other
- The LSU campus will be closed on Monday, June 8. All remote and online classes will still be held as planned.