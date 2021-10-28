WATCH: Gov. Edwards to speak from tornado damage in Lake Charles

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will be holding a press conference today at 10 a.m. after Wednesday’s tornado damage in the storm-stricken city.

You can watch the entire press conference in the video player above.

Preliminary surveys by the National Weather Service show that a 300-yard wide EF-2 Tornado with 130 mph winds was on the ground for 2 miles as it traveled due east just south of Ham Reid Road. This tornado caused severe damage to several homes and 2 injures. Fortunately, no fatalities occurred. The last time there was an EF-2 in Calcasieu Parish was 1999.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

73° / 57°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 1% 73° 57°

Friday

65° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 65° 56°

Saturday

71° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 71° 59°

Sunday

74° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 74° 61°

Monday

77° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 77° 62°

Tuesday

77° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 77° 63°

Wednesday

77° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 77° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
70°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
71°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

72°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
72°

72°

2 PM
Sunny/Wind
1%
72°

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
72°

70°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

69°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

69°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

65°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
65°

64°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
63°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

62°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

61°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
61°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
58°

58°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

59°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News