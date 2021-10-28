WATCH: Gov. Edwards to speak from tornado damage in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will be holding a press conference today at 10 a.m. after Wednesday’s tornado damage in the storm-stricken city.

Preliminary surveys by the National Weather Service show that a 300-yard wide EF-2 Tornado with 130 mph winds was on the ground for 2 miles as it traveled due east just south of Ham Reid Road. This tornado caused severe damage to several homes and 2 injures. Fortunately, no fatalities occurred. The last time there was an EF-2 in Calcasieu Parish was 1999.