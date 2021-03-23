List: Tuesday storm reports

The threat for heavy rain with several inches of additional rainfall continues Tuesday evening across the southern half of the area. The heaviest band of rain has shifted south of I-10 through the afternoon. This is where the biggest concern will stay.

A Flash Flood Warning continues for parts of Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes with a Flood Advisory in effect for the immediate New Orleans metro. Flooding should begin to recede across the New Orleans area as the heaviest rain remains to the south.