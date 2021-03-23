List: Tuesday storm reports

Heavy rain in the WGNO viewing area continues tonight after a long day of impressive totals. Here are area-wide storm reports from the National Weather Service New Orleans as of 5:30 p.m.

  • Orleans Parish
    • 3.60 inches in New Orleans
    • 2.24 inches at New Orleans Lakefront Airport
  • Jefferson Parish
    • 4.47 inches in Gretna
    • 4.30 inches in Terrytown
    • 3.08 inches at New Orleans International Airport
  • Lafourche Parish
    • 6.43 inches near Mathews
    • 5.86 inches in Raceland
    • 4.34 inches in Thibodaux
  • Plaquemines Parish
    • 5.27 inches near Jean Lafitte
    • 3.93 inches in Belle Chase
  • St. Charles Parish
    • 2.91 inches in Luling
  • St. Tammany Parish
    • 2.80 inches near Madisonville
    • 2.74 inches in Mandeville
    • 2.42 inches in Slidell
  • Tangipahoa Parish
    • 2.52 inches in Ponchatula
    • 2.12 inches near Kentwood
    • 1.72 inches in Hammond
  • Terrebone Parish
    • 6.93 inches in Houma

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

