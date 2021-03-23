List: Tuesday storm reports

Heavy rain in the WGNO viewing area continues tonight after a long day of impressive totals. Here are area-wide storm reports from the National Weather Service New Orleans as of 5:30 p.m.
- Orleans Parish
- 3.60 inches in New Orleans
- 2.24 inches at New Orleans Lakefront Airport
- Jefferson Parish
- 4.47 inches in Gretna
- 4.30 inches in Terrytown
- 3.08 inches at New Orleans International Airport
- Lafourche Parish
- 6.43 inches near Mathews
- 5.86 inches in Raceland
- 4.34 inches in Thibodaux
- Plaquemines Parish
- 5.27 inches near Jean Lafitte
- 3.93 inches in Belle Chase
- St. Charles Parish
- 2.91 inches in Luling
- St. Tammany Parish
- 2.80 inches near Madisonville
- 2.74 inches in Mandeville
- 2.42 inches in Slidell
- Tangipahoa Parish
- 2.52 inches in Ponchatula
- 2.12 inches near Kentwood
- 1.72 inches in Hammond
- Terrebone Parish
- 6.93 inches in Houma
