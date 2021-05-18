LIST: Road closures and flooded street reports

NEW ORLEANS — A flash flood emergency continues for areas just southeast of Baton Rouge, from Gonzales to Donaldsonville. Nearly 14″ of rain has fallen so far, leading to impassable roadways.

High water rescues are ongoing. Call 911 if you or someone you know needs to be rescued from floodwaters.

The following streets remain open, but standing water has been reprted:

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd / Baronne Street
  • I-10 W / Ridgeway onramp
  • Macarthur Blvd / Woodland Drive
  • Melpomene Street / Annunciation Street
  • Joseph Street / Story Street

As of 7:30 a.m. DOTD has announced the following road closures:

  • US 61, Airline Hwy, from Siegen Lane to Jefferson Hwy is impassable due to high water in both directions.
  • LA 427, Acadian Thruway, at I-10 is impassable due to high water in both directions.
  • US, Chippewa St, at Jessamine Ave is closed in both directions due to high water.
  • Old Perkins Road (LA 427) at Bayou Manchac is closed in both directions due to high water.
  • LA 70 (ASSUMPTION PARISH) – LA 70 between LA 996 and LA 69 is currently closed due to high water.
  • LAFAYETTE PARISH – LA 339 from Millcreek Rd. to LA 92 is currently closed due to high water.
  • ST. MARTIN PARISH – LA 347 from LA 678 to LA 686 is currently closed due to high water.
  • ST. MARTIN PARISH – LA 182 from Duchamp Rd. To LA 92 is currently closed due to high water.

