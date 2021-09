LIST: Reported street flooding in areas across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— According to the New Orleans Street closure listing, as of Saturday, at 1 p.m., 2 underpasses have been closed due to street flooding.

PRESS UNDERPASS- CLOSED



DOWNMAN UNDERPASS- ClOSED



The following Streets are reported to have flooding:

GENERAL MEYER AVE / ELIZARDI BLVD

12:58 PM

12:58 PM OPELOUSAS AVE / WHITNEY AVE

12:38 PM

12:38 PM DECATUR ST / MANDEVILLE ST

12:38 PM

12:38 PM FLANDERS ST / DE ARMAS ST

12:37 PM

12:37 PM DAUPHINE ST / IBERVILLE ST

12:37 PM

12:37 PM EARHART BLVD / CALLIOPE ST

12:30 PM

12:30 PM MAGAZINE ST / SAINT MARY ST

12:16 PM

12:16 PM DRYADES ST / 6TH ST

12:15 PM

12:15 PM CALHOUN ST / FRERET ST

12:03 PM

12:03 PM CHIPPEWA ST / 3RD ST

12:03 PM

12:03 PM 1400 BLK WASHINGTON AVE

12:02 PM

12:02 PM 7600 BLK MAPLE ST

12:02 PM

12:02 PM 2920 MAGAZINE ST

11:59 AM

11:59 AM JEFFERSON AVE / LA SALLE ST

11:57 AM

11:57 AM TCHOUPITOULAS ST / LOUISIANA AVE

Visit Streetwise.nola.gov to stay updated on road closures and reported flooding.