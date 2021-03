On Tuesday, March 23, strong thunderstorms began moving into the New Orleans metro area. Damaging winds and heavy rain potential may last through Friday.

The following flood reports have come in so far:

Dauphine/Iberville

Heritage Ave. to Expressway in Terry Parkway

2100 Royal

2100 Dauphine

Chippewa/Third

Tchoupitoulas/Louisiana

Chartres/Homer Plessy

Paris/Gentilly

Haynes/Downman

Oak/Carrollton

Poydras/Camp

S. Carrollton/Maple

S. Carrollton/Hampson

6500 Marshal Foch