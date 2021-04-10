LIST: April 10 flooded street reports

Overnight, strong thunderstorms began moving through the New Orleans metro area. Damaging winds and heavy rain potential are expected to impact the area for about 8 hours. Flooded street reports are coming in. Follow below for the latest:
St. Tammany Parish
High Water / Passable with Caution:
- Barry Road in Covington
- Lowe Davis Road in Covington
Jefferson Parish
Open / Limited Access
- Lake Pontchartrain Causeway
Orleans Parish
High Water / Passable with Caution:
- Basin Street at North Rampart
- Paris Avenue at Gentilly Boulevard