LIST: April 10 flooded street reports

Weather

Barry Road in Covington. High water signs up where rain runoff is covering the road, but it’s passable. Photo courtesy Curt Sprang | WGNO.

Overnight, strong thunderstorms began moving through the New Orleans metro area. Damaging winds and heavy rain potential are expected to impact the area for about 8 hours. Flooded street reports are coming in. Follow below for the latest:

St. Tammany Parish

High Water / Passable with Caution:

  • Barry Road in Covington
  • Lowe Davis Road in Covington

Jefferson Parish

Open / Limited Access

  • Lake Pontchartrain Causeway

Orleans Parish

High Water / Passable with Caution:

  • Basin Street at North Rampart
  • Paris Avenue at Gentilly Boulevard
Paris Ave and Gentilly. Photo courtesy LBJ | WGNO.

Interactive Radar

