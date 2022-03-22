A line of strong thunderstorms is moving into the area Tuesday evening ahead of a cold front still back out to the west. This line will be capable of producing frequent lightning and locally heavy rain with the potential of isolated severe storms as well.

Overall the severe weather threat is less than what the outlooks have indicated the past couple of days. This system just did not produce the isolated cells over our area that would be capable of being tornadic. However a brief tornado or strong wind gust will be possible within the line.

The other issue to watch out for this evening is flooding. While the line is moving east the individual cells are moving more north to northeast within the line creating a training effect of heavy rain. This could lead to street flooding. You still want to be aware of conditions as the line moves through and have a way to get warnings.

After tonight beautiful weather is on the way over the next few days. Look for mid to upper 60s Wednesday with low 70s Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will be cool with low to mid 40s north and upper 40s to low 50s south. We will stay pleasant through the weekend.