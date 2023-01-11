A cold front will be moving through the area on Thursday afternoon. Expect temperatures to stay very mild tonight with upper 60s to around 70. Wind should help prevent any widespread dense fog but patch areas could still develop.

The front will bring a round of rain and storms as it moves through the area. Right now it does not look like a great chance of severe weather with this system but it is worth watching. We could see a couple of storms with an embedded wind gust.

Expect temperatures in the low 70s ahead of the front Thursday but only in the mid 50s by Friday afternoon behind it. Colder spots on the north shore could get down to freezing Saturday morning if winds calm down. It might be worth covering sensitive plants ahead of Friday night in the northern half of the area.